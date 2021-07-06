Ship GHG rating tool launches

Online benchmarking and comparison platform Vesselindex has introduced GHG ratings in order to bring what it claims will be more transparency and fairness into emission ratings for dry bulk carriers and tankers.

There is a need in the industry for a more fair and nuanced way of categorising ships according to their emissions profile, the people behind the tool suggest.

”If scrubbers and IMO2020 were the talk of town last year, EEXI and GHG ratings relating to greenhouse gas emissions certainly is the main focus in the industry this year,” commented Anders Liengaard, partner at the maritime advisory company Liengaard & Roschmann.

Together with his partner, Søren Roschmann, they launched Vesselindex back in 2018 with the aim to provide the industry with an online independent tool for benchmarking of ships.

Now they are adding a new feature – Vesselindex-GHG – to the platform. The tool will also be marketed towards charterers.

“EEXI and GHG issues often land on the table in the technical department,” said Liengaard. “But EEXI and GHG ratings are heavily impacting the commercial operation as well, hence the importance of delivering a tool that can easily communicate the often technical founded language into something that commercial people can relate to in an easy and fast manner.”

In addition to identifying whether a vessel is compliant in relation to the upcoming IMO regulations, the feature will also contain a GHG rating much in line with the one created by RightShip.

“We want to offer, what we believe is a more fair and balanced rating which is dynamic rather than static. By looking at ratings in relation to the speed, Vesselindex-GHG offers a nuanced picture of a vessel’s emissions, thus providing the owners with the ability to act and comply by slowing down, should they have a vessel which from the outset is not living up to the charterer’s standards,” Liengaard said.