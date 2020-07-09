Shipbroker teams with Microsoft to unlock answers to the chemical trades

Chemical tanker brokers SPI Marine have teamed with Microsoft in a bid to bridge the gap between data and decision making in shipping.

Using the latest AI-powered data processing technology, shipbrokers and users will be able to ask questions via a Q&A style search experience and gain real-time answers to granular questions, helping them make better informed and faster business decisions.

Together with Microsoft Power Business Intelligence services, UK-headquartered SPI is further developing The Vault – a data analytics platform, which contains the Q&A service and provides prescriptive analysis giving brokers and users the ability to draw conclusions that will affect the cost and time of their client’s voyage well before it has been executed.

Mark Roberts, COO at SPI Marine said: “With the traditional role of a ship broker evolving rapidly, in order to grow and prosper, a leading modern shipbroker needs to be a powerful data processing and analytics company. Getting accurate, data-driven, and real-time answers to today’s myriad of commercial and operational questions is key.”

Digital and analytics lead at SPI Marine, Cameron Amigo said: “This is a game changer. Microsoft’s ability to bridge the gap between end-users and data has helped enable us to differentiate our service offer.”

SPI Marine has plans to develop the new service beyond its traditional chemical tanker specialisation.