Shipbrokers Reloaded

Gas freight trader Panos Patsadas on the changing role of shipbrokers.

Before the onset of covid, and all the disruption that came with it, the big hype pre-2020 was all about data and digitalisation. And to be fair, significant progress has been made in this direction. Remote working has heavily pushed shipping to embrace the concept of digital in different areas and forms, something the industry was clearly not ready for three or four years earlier.

It was back in 2018-2019 that the first pioneers of digitalisation in shipping started preaching about the potential of artificial intelligence, and foreseeing the eventual extinction of shipbrokers, as machine algorithms would eventually take over. This is something I never believed then, and certainly don’t believe now. But not because I don’t see value in technology; right the opposite. We do need to move from pen and paper to integrated vessel management systems, and covid has helped a great deal to speed up the process. “If we need to figure out how to work remotely, we might as well go all the way and try to change the way we collect data from the vessels, integrate operations with commercial and so on”. I do believe that’s the reason a lot of companies made the leap. Has it created efficiency yet? Probably not, because you need more manpower to implement all the changes, and there is a lot of trial and error. It will come, but we are not there yet.

So where do shipbrokers fit into this brave new world? To answer the question, we need to consider the evolution of the profession itself in the last 40 years, and the evolution of the industry in the last three. What was expected of a shipbroker then, and what is expected of a shipbroker today? This is the million-dollar question. Traditionally, long before computers, and back in the telex era, which I was lucky enough to get a glimpse of some 22 years ago, shipbrokers were the sole holders, and dealers of information. Information that is globally available within seconds today, was worth gold some 20-30 years ago. The broker had something that no one else had. Hence was needed to facilitate the execution of trade. As platforms and messaging clients like Skype, ICE, Whatsapp came into play, this information remains exclusive for a few seconds, or minutes at best, before it goes the world twice around. So, the value of the shipbroker was to absorb, assess, and guide. And still is, although anyone committed enough to do their morning reading, should have a fair idea, even without getting spoon-fed.

And here, the IT experts will come and say: “Hold on, we can mine the web for the relevant information for you, deliver to you every day, and we have AI software that can match positions with cargos.” And then starts the silly debate going on within organisations, with newly hired transformation managers, coming from automotive, or FMCG thinking they had a Eureka moment: “Well, why do we need to pay for the broker, if a machine can do the whole job for us, we save the commission, we reduce headcount, and I get the medal for Transformation Manager of the Year.” And that’s where the whole system collapses. The present transformation of shipping is intersegmental

While transformation pundits, argue the economics and efficiency side of digitalisation to their respective boards, they are completely missing out the other transformation the industry is going through right now, and the different kind of support principals require. Sure, we need the info, we need the cargo, or the vessel, but what about IMO 2023, EEXI, CII? All of us sitting at a principal’s desk, are busting our heads, day and night, trying to figure out the puzzle that lies ahead in less than two months’ time. BIMCO does not have a wording for CII and ETS yet, although one is eagerly awaited later in November. Owners and charterers can only guestimate what the additional costs of complying with the new regulations will be, get a hang on the concept of carbon offset, and ponder who will foot the bill in the end. On the other side, owners holding back on placing orders for NBs, until the whole fuel of the future debate is settled, meaning that we will not have the true outlook of supply demand balance across different markets of shipping for the next five years. There is a lot of cash piled up by a lot of owners, and when this is put in the NB markets, only then will we truly know what to expect in the next decade in terms of mid-term outlook.

So, in my eyes, a shipbroker today is far from his/her alter ego five years ago or earlier as someone just matching positions to cargoes and catching the pulse of the market. A shipbroker, today, aside from having expertise in his/her niche, should know about IMO 2023, EEXI, CII, they should have a substantiated opinion, supported by facts to guide us, the principals, so we have an impartial perspective alongside ours. They need to know how the fuel debate is developing, and at least know the pros and cons of the different technologies, ammonia, blue, green, methanol, nuclear. The shipbrokers of today need to have a much rounder understanding of the industry and being masters of their respective niche is no longer sufficient, because the present transformation of shipping is intersegmental.

So the whole debate, about algorithms and technology replacing shipbrokers is completely redundant in my humble opinion. The transformation taking place now is far too complicated for any AI machine to capture, and the fact is that the shipbrokers today are filling in a massive information evaluation gap, while software developers are trying to play catch-up. For me, the best shipping analogy to use would be: “Thanks for the calculator, but I need to figure out what ship I must order and how much it will cost me first”.