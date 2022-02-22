Shipmanager supplier platform launches

A technical services digitalisation platform has launched out of Athens aiming to automate, streamline and optimise the relationship between shipmanagers and service suppliers.

bid2board has been created by Andreas – Minos Zompanakis and Michael Chartoularis, both of whom worked for shipmanagement companies in the past.

bid2board connects shipmanagers and owners with service suppliers from all around the world to reduce costs, resources and eliminate the time-consuming manual processes that plague the industry, while claiming to enhance transparency and visibility in the process.