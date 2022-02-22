EuropeOperationsTech

Shipmanager supplier platform launches

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 22, 2022
0 3 Less than a minute

A technical services digitalisation platform has launched out of Athens aiming to automate, streamline and optimise the relationship between shipmanagers and service suppliers.

bid2board has been created by Andreas – Minos Zompanakis and Michael Chartoularis, both of whom worked for shipmanagement companies in the past.

bid2board connects shipmanagers and owners with service suppliers from all around the world to reduce costs, resources and eliminate the time-consuming manual processes that plague the industry, while claiming to enhance transparency and visibility in the process.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 22, 2022
0 3 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button