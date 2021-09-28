Splash Extra

Shipowners ought to stick with what they know

With tanker markets in the doldrums and the bulker and container markets on fire, our special correspondent asks if having a diverse fleet is the way to go

A recent tanker broker’s report commented: “The onset of the stark realization that the Q4 market being the hope and savior of this year is not actually going to come to fruition.” Despite an upturn in rates from absolutely diabolical to simply extremely awful, it is now looking certain that this will be a grim year for tanker owners. Whilst Covid travel restrictions mean that the beleaguered tanker owners will not have to face their smiling counterparts from the container and bulk carrier sect...

