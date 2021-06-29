Splash Extra

Shipowners under pressure as banks push for energy transition

Shipowners unwilling to share information with banks about how they're decarbonising will increasingly be shown the door. Splash Extra discusses shipping and ESG with the world’s top financiers

The pressure on shipowners to change and to be more transparent in disclosing their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting is growing.

With the banking sector now part of the watchdog system, raising capital could become even more difficult than in the past as banks continue to push the implementation of shipping’s green agenda.

Too many regulations, especially those targeting environmental issues and climate change, have made shipping finance rather complex and unattract...

