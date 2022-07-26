Shippers and politicians turn on liners

When Pacific Maritime Association president James McKenna told journalists in June, “by no stretch of the imagination do we think (the supply chain crunch) is over. In fact, we’re planning this to go for the entire year” he may not have been thinking directly of the independent truckers who operate much of the US intermodal industry. A change to Californian law means they have to be classed as employees, with tax implications they don’t like. Protests are reported to have cut trucking miles dri...