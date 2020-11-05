Shipping Australia unveils new CEO

Shipping Australia has selected its deputy CEO, Melwyn Noronha, to take over from Rod Nairn as CEO from January 1.

Shipping Australia is a national shipping association comprising 29 member shipping lines and ships’ agents, who are involved with over 70% of Australia’s container and car trade. Members are also involved with over 60% of the country’s breakbulk and bulk trades along with significant cruise ship and tug operations.

Before joining Shipping Australia in 2015, Captain Noronha served at sea and gained his Master Mariner qualification at the Australian Maritime College. He sailed internationally as a master of bulk carriers before moving ashore into maritime administrative and regulatory roles in federal and state governments.

“Shipping holds a special place for me and is crucial to Australia’s economic prosperity,” Noronha said.

Outgoing Nairn has led the lobby group since 2013.