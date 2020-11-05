Operations

Shipping Australia unveils new CEO

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers November 5, 2020
0 13 Less than a minute

Shipping Australia has selected its deputy CEO, Melwyn Noronha, to take over from Rod Nairn as CEO from January 1.

Shipping Australia is a national shipping association comprising 29 member shipping lines and ships’ agents, who are involved with over 70% of Australia’s container and car trade. Members are also involved with over 60% of the country’s breakbulk and bulk trades along with significant cruise ship and tug operations.

Before joining Shipping Australia in 2015, Captain Noronha served at sea and gained his Master Mariner qualification at the Australian Maritime College. He sailed internationally as a master of bulk carriers before moving ashore into maritime administrative and regulatory roles in federal and state governments.

“Shipping holds a special place for me and is crucial to Australia’s economic prosperity,” Noronha said.

Outgoing Nairn has led the lobby group since 2013.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close