AmericasEnvironment

Shipping, aviation, steel, and trucking in Biden’s sights with launch of the First Movers Coalition at COP26

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 4, 2021
0 126 1 minute read
Maersk

The First Movers Coalition, a partnership between the World Economic Forum and the US Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will be officially launched today at COP26, the major climate summit taking place in Glasgow.

The initiative will initially target four sectors — shipping, aviation, steel, and trucking — and ask participating companies to commit to buying low-carbon products by 2030 to help develop green supply chains and meet the world’s climate goals. Among the companies who have already joined the First Movers Coalition are Amazon, Apple, Boston Consulting Group, AP Møller–Mærsk, Vattenfall, Dalmia Cement, Volvo Group, Fortescue Metals Group and Yara International.

“The United States and World Economic Forum are launching the First Movers Coalition…[which] is starting with more than two dozen of the world’s largest and most innovative companies. The coalition represents eight major sectors that comprise 30% of global emissions that we now are dealing with,” US president Joe Biden said during a speech to COP26 on Tuesday. “These companies will be critical partners in pushing for viable alternatives to decarbonise these industrial sectors and more,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 4, 2021
0 126 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button