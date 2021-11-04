Shipping, aviation, steel, and trucking in Biden’s sights with launch of the First Movers Coalition at COP26

The First Movers Coalition, a partnership between the World Economic Forum and the US Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will be officially launched today at COP26, the major climate summit taking place in Glasgow.

The initiative will initially target four sectors — shipping, aviation, steel, and trucking — and ask participating companies to commit to buying low-carbon products by 2030 to help develop green supply chains and meet the world’s climate goals. Among the companies who have already joined the First Movers Coalition are Amazon, Apple, Boston Consulting Group, AP Møller–Mærsk, Vattenfall, Dalmia Cement, Volvo Group, Fortescue Metals Group and Yara International.

“The United States and World Economic Forum are launching the First Movers Coalition…[which] is starting with more than two dozen of the world’s largest and most innovative companies. The coalition represents eight major sectors that comprise 30% of global emissions that we now are dealing with,” US president Joe Biden said during a speech to COP26 on Tuesday. “These companies will be critical partners in pushing for viable alternatives to decarbonise these industrial sectors and more,” he added.