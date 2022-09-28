Shipping can no longer rely on China for all its trade growth: Splash Extra

Global shipping’s reliance on China for trade growth might need to change, according to a major new report from DHL, Germany’s top logistics player.

Leading the coverage in the September issue of Splash Extra is a detailed look at where shipping can expect to see the most trade growth from now through to 2026. According to DHL’s recently published Trade Growth Atlas, China’s share of global trade growth will be slashed in half between 2021 and 2026, to 13%, with neighbours in Southeast Asia being among the main beneficiaries.

The DHL report has created much discussion among analysts and trade experts, given its potential ramifications for the future of the seaborne trading map. The Splash Extra report contains additional data and contributions from the World Bank, UNCTAD, Standard Chartered, S&P Global Market Intelligence, Shipping Strategy as well as well known container experts Peter Sand and Lars Jensen and follows on from last month’s in-depth feature on decoupling.

Elsewhere in the latest issue of Splash Extra there’s regular market commentary on the main shipping segments, the drivers behind this month’s muted S&P scene while our in-depth feature this month comes from the debate going on at Marine Money’s event in Singapore, which concludes today.

