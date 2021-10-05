Shipping data sharing takes the next step forward

A challenge for a faster uptake in the utilisation and sharing of data in shipping is the lack of trust in data and its sharing mechanisms. To counter the issue, the International Data Space Association (IDSA) has developed an architecture aimed at setting a standard for exchanging data on a trustworthy and self-regulated basis.

A group of Norwegian partners used the IDSA structure to form the basis for their Maritime Data Space project to develop an open maritime data exchange ecosystem for secure sharing of ship-related data among trusted stakeholders – paving the way for rapid development of new data analysis services while securing proper governance of the data.

The Maritime Data Space project involves Navtor, Veracity by DNV, Neuron Solution and SINTEF together with Wilhelmsen Ship Management. Since its start in 2019, the project has delivered a proof-of-concept that demonstrates transparent access to vessel-related data from anywhere onboard or ashore, while securing proper governance of access by the data owners. It also provided automated and secure communication between ship and shore as well as digitalisation and simplification of the provision of trusted services for day-to-day vessel operations.

As a demonstration case, the project used the emissions reporting from EU MRV (Maritime Reporting and Validation) and IMO DCS (Data Collection System), where it combines fuel data with corresponding navigational and back-office data over Veracity. Torstein Kongshem, head of distribution channels at Veracity, said that the two main benefits of the project are the possibility for cross-platform data sharing and a predefined governance structure.

According to Navtor’s Bjørn Åge Hjøllo, the outcome of the project has already become a commercial service on board several vessels, with increasing interest among other shipowners for the MDS maritime exchange and sharing ecosystem.

As a continuation of the results achieved in the project, SINTEF in collaboration with IDSA will establish a regional IDSA Hub in Norway to promote the adoption of data sharing technology based on IDSA standards by building strong networks between research organizations and industry partners both in Norway and internationally.