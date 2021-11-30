Gas

Shipping gets a new ship type with the introduction of the ultra large ethane carrier

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 30, 2021
0 12 Less than a minute

GTT, the French gas containment system manufacturer, has shown off a supersized ethane carrier it has developed with South Korean shipyard, Samsung Heavy Industries.

The record-breaking design is 50% bigger than today’s largest ethane carriers afloat and ushers in a new acronym for shipping.

The new ultra large ethane carrier (ULEC) can carry up to 150,000 cu m of liquid ethane in one ship compared to today’s largest carriers which can carry 98,000 cu m.

The ULEC is also designed to be dual cargo from the beginning: shipping liquid ethane gas (LEG)
and liquid natural gas (LNG).

“This new generation of vessels offers at least 20%/t chartering cost reduction and a better Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI),” GTT claimed in a release.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 30, 2021
0 12 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button