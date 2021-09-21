AmericasDry CargoEnvironmentFinance and Insurance

Shipping green tech fund launches on the New York Stock Exchange

Sam Chambers September 21, 2021
The creators of one of this year’s star performers among exchange-traded funds will debut today a green shipping investment fund.

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF is being joined by the Breakwave Sea Decarbonization Tech ETF (BSEA) on the New York Stock Exchange, according to ETF Managers Group.

BSEA is designed to provide investors access to a diversified set of global companies involved in actively reducing the environmental impact of the global maritime sector, including those that develop technologies, manufacture equipment or provide services related to marine or ocean decarbonisation.

“BSEA is a key step towards capitalising on the ocean decarbonisation transition by providing investors with an easy way to track the performance of publicly-traded sector leaders backed by comprehensive research and analytics,” said John Kartsonas, founder and managing partner of Breakwave Advisors.

“Shipping will always remain a major part of the global economy, while the decarbonisation transition will provide considerable investment opportunities that are still in their infancy,” said Hal Malone, principal of Sea/Switch Partners.

BSEA tracks the Marine Money Decarbonization Index (MMDI). The index was developed and is maintained by Maritime Transformation Partners, a collaboration between Marine Money, Breakwave Advisors and Sea/Switch Partners.

Sam Chambers September 21, 2021
