Shipping hires bounce back in 2021

Shipping is back in hiring mode as the markets improve and the world economy attempts to build back better, post-Covid. The uptick is noticeable at Splash Jobs where the number of openings has increased by 40% this year. As of this week, there are 750 jobs across every strand of maritime and offshore posted on this site.

Leading recruitment firms are also seeing plenty of HR moves this year.

David Tubb, a director at UK-based Spinnaker, told Splash: “Generally, it feels as though the number of available vacancies is increasing.”

Crewing vacancies, particularly heads of crewing for several large owners, have been especially in demand.

Heidi Heseltine, managing director of Halcyon Recruitment, said overall confidence levels for recruitment are improving in 2021 and activity levels are on the up globally, particularly in locations with low numbers of Covid-19 cases and strong vaccination programmes.

“There’s considerable focus on replacement rather than growth hires but this is primarily as a result from companies holding back in 2020 due to the uncertainty the pandemic created,” Heseltine said.

Both Spinnaker and Halycon are reporting strong recruitment demand from fast growing maritime tech companies too.

