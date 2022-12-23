Shipping hit by soaring cases of covid in China

Ships are backing up along the Chinese coastline as soaring cases of covid take out port staff.

With China easing its strict zero-covid policies this month, hundreds of thousands of citizens have been struck down by the illness. Beijing continues to play down the number of cases, but local reports suggest the figures are at record levels.

Many factories are reinstituting so-called closed loop working environments, while traffic in and out of major cities has slumped in the past couple of weeks.

Shipyards are also expected to slip behind schedule in some newbuild and repair projects as workforces get hit by the illness.