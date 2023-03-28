EnvironmentOperations

Shipping industry can save $50bn through four enablers of operational efficiency

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 28, 2023
A new insight brief series from the Global Maritime Forum has identified four actions that maritime and shipping industries can take now to support shipping’s transition to a sustainable and resilient zero-emission future. Maximising vessel and fleet performance through operational efficiency can reduce annual fuel costs by $50 billion at today’s prices, according to the research.

“We need to clean up shipping supply chains and optimise our operations. To do this, we must collaborate, standardise, and be transparent. Let’s share the benefits of slowing down and let’s collectively make a difference,” said Eman Abdalla, global operations and supply chain director at Cargill Ocean Transportation.

Up to 20% of fuel costs can be saved and even more if combined with energy-efficient technologies, the new research suggests. The study also suggests that optimising operational efficiency has the potential to reduce annual emissions by more than 200m tonnes of CO2.

Four types of solutions are identified in the brief: better transparency and standardisation of performance data; scaling up pilots and best practices; contractual changes to encourage virtual arrival practices when there is a delay at the discharge port; and policies and regulations to enable new business models.

