Shipping industry to discuss decarbonisation at COP26

Global shipping has announced a cross-industry event to be held during COP26, bringing together leaders in shipping, energy, politics and finance to discuss maritime decarbonisation efforts.

Held in Glasgow on November 6, ‘Shaping the Future of Shipping’ will assemble industry heavyweights and external experts to tackle the challenges which face shipping’s vital route to decarbonisation.

The ministerial level, day-long event will discuss topics such as the removal of carbon-heavy fuels from a traditionally hard to abate sector; securing equitable decarbonisation frameworks to benefit developing countries; and the reduction of financial risk from shipping transformation so action can urgently be taken to curb emissions today.

The conference will demonstrate the critical importance of immediate action and cross-sectoral collaboration for the energy transformation of shipping.

Esben Poulsson, chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), added: “This meeting must be about the reality of change and the difficult decisions that need to be taken at COP26. We must reduce political risk so the shipping industry and the maritime supply chain can increase the speed and scale of transformation.”

Emanuele Grimaldi, president and managing director of Grimaldi Euromed and the next chairman of ICS, added: “A holistic approach is essential for the decarbonisation of the shipping industry. Only with international, cross-sectoral collaboration can we deliver an equitable carbon transition for shipping.”