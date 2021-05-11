Shipping investor Hayfin invests across the main sectors

Last year Hayfin Capital Management expanded with a new Singapore office but had zero ship deals to its name. This year is totally different.

The alternative asset manager is listed with five deals in VesselsValue’s sales register. It started the year adding two 12-year-old, 2,700 teu boxships from Peter Doele. Since then it’s been listed adding a third sister ship from the German owner.

This month Hayfin has added a 2014-built cape named Simon LD, sold by Louis Dreyfus for $28.5m.

Hayfin has also bagged its first tanker this month, taking the 50,000 dwt MR Aries from Molaris Stamatis’s Empire Navigation.

Andreas Povlsen is the managing director and head of the maritime funds team at Hayfin. He previously established Breakwater Capital and Celsius Shipping 10 years ago.