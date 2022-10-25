Shipping should not fear change

Although it takes a few years to actually create significant change, it has been a very interesting journey working to ensure that the discussions about gender equality and diversity remain in the spotlight, says the outgoing president of the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA), Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou.

"I feel we have done well so far to raise awareness and to empower women in the industry to feel more confident about their place in it - but there is still...