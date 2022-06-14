Shipping shown potential fuel cell retrofit pathway

Norwegian fuel cell developer TECO 2030 launched yesterday a hydrogen-powered tanker concept, Hy-Ekotank, together with partners Ektank, Shell Shipping and Maritime, and class society DNV. The key part of the announcement is that the design is potentially available for retrofits of today’s fleet.

The hydrogen-powered tanker will allow zero emission at berth, and up to 100% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions during voyage.

“We are delighted with how suitable our vessels fit into the concept of Hy-Ekotank which is aligned perfectly with our company’s environmental strategy,” said Jörgen Johnsson, CEO of Swedish shipowner Ektank.

Stephen Brown, technology manager at Shell Shipping and Maritime, commented: “This pioneering fuel cell concept will reduce carbon emissions in the maritime sector.”

“With a cargo owner, shipowner, classification society, and a fuel cell provider, we will show the world what hydrogen is capable of doing for the maritime shipping industry. Remember it is all about eliminating emissions, and increasing value-adding activities,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030.