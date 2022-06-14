BunkeringEnvironmentEuropeTankers

Shipping shown potential fuel cell retrofit pathway

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 14, 2022
0 161 1 minute read
TECO 2030

Norwegian fuel cell developer TECO 2030 launched yesterday a hydrogen-powered tanker concept, Hy-Ekotank, together with partners Ektank, Shell Shipping and Maritime, and class society DNV. The key part of the announcement is that the design is potentially available for retrofits of today’s fleet.

The hydrogen-powered tanker will allow zero emission at berth, and up to 100% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions during voyage.

“We are delighted with how suitable our vessels fit into the concept of Hy-Ekotank which is aligned perfectly with our company’s environmental strategy,” said Jörgen Johnsson, CEO of Swedish shipowner Ektank.

Stephen Brown, technology manager at Shell Shipping and Maritime, commented: “This pioneering fuel cell concept will reduce carbon emissions in the maritime sector.”

“With a cargo owner, shipowner, classification society, and a fuel cell provider, we will show the world what hydrogen is capable of doing for the maritime shipping industry. Remember it is all about eliminating emissions, and increasing value-adding activities,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 14, 2022
0 161 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button