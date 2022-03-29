Shipping’s first taste of what a low carbon economy will look like

The European Union is taking matters into its own hands when it comes to shipping decarbonisation, tired of waiting for global regulator, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), to get its act together. To achieve its 2030 goal of reducing emissions by at least 55%, the European bloc is revising its climate, energy and transport legislation under the so-called Fit for 55 package. The proposed reforms include several shipping measures, ranging from a sustainable fuel mandate within the EU...