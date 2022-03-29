Splash Extra

Shipping’s first taste of what a low carbon economy will look like

All you need to know about the impending addition of shipping into the European Union’s emissions trading scheme.

Photo of Splash SplashMarch 30, 2022
0 12 6 minutes read

The European Union is taking matters into its own hands when it comes to shipping decarbonisation, tired of waiting for global regulator, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), to get its act together. To achieve its 2030 goal of reducing emissions by at least 55%, the European bloc is revising its climate, energy and transport legislation under the so-called Fit for 55 package. The proposed reforms include several shipping measures, ranging from a sustainable fuel mandate within the EU...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Photo of Splash SplashMarch 30, 2022
0 12 6 minutes read
Back to top button