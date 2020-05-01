Home Sector Operations Ships roar their support as #HeroesAtSeaShoutout campaign rings out across the world May 1st, 2020 Sam Chambers Operations

In scenes not heard for generations people living in port cities around the world today experienced a rousing collective roar of appreciation for seafarers, the unsung heroes during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore at 1200 local today 01 May – brilliant for our #HeroesAtSeaShoutout pic.twitter.com/5xvtgehrZD — Guy Platten (@guyplatten) May 1, 2020

May 1 – International Workers’ Day – was chosen as the day to celebrate the work of seafarers. The #HeroesAtSeaShoutout campaign organised by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) urged ships to blow their horn in port at midday today.

Guy Platten, secretary general of the ICS, commented, “Our seafarers are the unsung heroes of global trade and we must not forget the contribution that they are making every day to keep our countries supplied with the goods that we need. The sounding of a ships’ horn in ports on the day that the world recognises the contribution of workers is an ideal way to remind us all of their sacrifice.”

Tens of thousands of seafarers have been unable to get home thanks to strict quarantine rules brought into place following the spread of coronavirus around the world.

Kitack Lim, secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization, said last month that seafarers have been on the “front line’’ of the global fight against the pandemic.

Lim has written to all IMO member states, urging them to recognise all seafarers as key workers, remove any barriers to their documentation and lift national travel restrictions so that they can get home on conclusion of their contracts, and rejoin their families.

Stephen Cotton, general secretary of the ITF, commented, “Governments should see this as a call to action to facilitate crew changes and the free movement of seafarers so that they can continue to keep supply chains moving in these unprecedented times.”

Applauding today’s #HeroesAtSeaShoutout initiative, Dr Kostas Gkonis, secretary general of international dry bulk association Intercargo, said: “Such initiatives remind our valued seafarers that they are not alone.”

Our APL VANCOUVER just sound her horn in #Singapore to support heroes of global trade #LaborDay #HeroesAtSeaShoutOut

Thank you to all workers and seafarers for their vital work. pic.twitter.com/t1TYgEGaE6 — CMA CGM Group (@cmacgm) May 1, 2020

Our team o/b ‘Iron Phoenix’ led by Capt. Harish Lohani, sounds the horn at noon (LT) in support of 1.6 million #UnsungHeroes of global trade & to recognize their efforts keeping supply chains open during the pandemic! #HeroesAtSeaShoutout #LabourDay2020 @Capt_Unni @shippingics pic.twitter.com/sAnEajjrb7 — Synergy Marine Group (@SynergyGroup06) May 1, 2020

#HeroesAtSeaShoutOut: Happy #LabourDay to all our seafarers and essential workers! Today, together with many others worldwide, PIL’s vessels at port have sounded their horns at 12pm to honour and recognise our sea-colleagues who continue to sail during this challenging period. pic.twitter.com/SxR8EN3LiC — PIL_SINGAPORE (@PilSingapore) May 1, 2020

Whistle blowing by ships at Singapore, A gesture of solidarity to recognise all seafarers across the globe, who are the unsung heroes of global trade.#LabourDay #cobid19 #HeroesAtSeaShoutout pic.twitter.com/02ysacl50P — istafa khan (@IstafaKhan33) May 1, 2020