Shipyards pitched to build new marine-based nuclear power plant

Portland-based NuScale Power and Canada’s Prodigy Clean Energy have announced a new conceptual design for a transportable and marine-based small modular reactor (SMR) power generating facility, which they are now pitching to shipyards to build.

Compared to terrestrial deployments, the benefits of using Prodigy’s technologies to deploy the NuScale power plant begins with manufacturing and outfitting of the entire marine facility in a shipyard, enabling expedited delivery. The marine facility’s design is standardised to allow for deployment at a wide variety of sites and for serial manufacturing.

“NuScale is extremely proud to continue this partnership with Prodigy, as utilization of a transportable marine facility will enable us to deploy the NuScale Power Module at more locations around the world,” said John Hopkins, NuScale’s CEO. “By combining Prodigy’s technologies with NuScale’s safe, scalable, and innovative SMR design, we are confident in our ability to deliver our carbon-free and cost-competitive SMR technology globally.”