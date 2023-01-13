Short circuit sparks Indonesian vessel blaze

A short circuit in the engine room of the Fortuner general cargo ship sparked a fire yesterday afternoon in Indonesian waters, a blaze that quickly spread to the vessel’s accommodation block.

All crew were evacuated safely from the ship which was moored at an anchorage at the port of Gresik.

The fire was eventually put out just before midnight, however images from the scene suggest the 33-year-old, locally flagged ship will be unrepairable.