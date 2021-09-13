AmericasDry CargoOperationsPorts and Logistics

Short-term contract in place for dredging of Argentina’s Parana River

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarSeptember 13, 2021
Belgian company Jan de Nul has signed a short-term contract for the continued dredging of Argentina’s Parana River. The company completed a 25-year maintenance agreement on April 30 this year and currently carries out the work until a new long-term contract is signed by the National Ports Administration.

With water in the Parana River at its lowest in 77 years due to a severe drought in Brazil, ships have been required to sail with reduced loads to avoid grounding. This has been a particular issue in recent months as the country exports its agricultural products during peak season. Approximately 80% of Argentina’s agricultural exports move out of the country on the Parana.

A tender for a new long-term dredging project on the river is to be launched soon.

