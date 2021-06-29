Should I stay or I should I go?

‘Sell in May and go away’ is an old adage applicable to stock market investors. The belief that the strongest gains are made in the period between November to April and that it’s best to sit on cash over the summer is partly supported by historical data, but it is probably not a strategy that is going to make you rich over the long run. As far as shipping is concerned, this column has previously discussed how the ‘summer downturn’ has become a thing of the past, replaced by Chinese New Year as ...