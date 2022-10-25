Splash Extra

Should shipyard waste be added to shipping’s carbon footprint?

It’s remarkable how much wastage and emissions goes into building a vessel. Sooner or later this will come into the spotlight.

Photo of Splash SplashOctober 26, 2022
Although the majority of carbon emissions from shipping currently occur during a ship’s operational phase as a result of fuel combustion, the industry's decarbonisation is expected to shift this balance, with carbon emissions from components, building, and recycling accounting for a larger share of a vessel's total lifecycle emissions. The daily wastage levels at shipyards around the world is staggering, and to date has not been in the spotlight.

Lifecycle assessment is a technique to asses...

