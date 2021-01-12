Finance and InsuranceMiddle EastOffshore

Shuaa Capital rescues Stanford Marine

Stanford Marine

UAE-based asset management and investment banking firm Shuaa Capital has completed a debt buyout of Stanford Marine Group’s AED1.13bn ($308 million) facility.

Shuaa said in a release that the restructuring transaction had helped save hundreds of jobs at the OSV specialist, Stanford Marine, as well as ensuring a number of vessels can continue to be built in Dubai.

Shuaa Capital has been working with Stanford Marine’s lending syndicate and their advisors since 2019 to arrive at a buyout deal that met all parties’ objectives.

