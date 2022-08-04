Siem Offshore AHTS secures more work with Equinor 

Siem Offshore has secured a contract extension with Equinor for its anchor handling tug supply vessel Siem Opal .

The Norwegian vessel owner and operator said the 2011-built AHTS has been booked for an additional three months, commencing September this year at an undisclosed day rate.

The Norwegian-flagged large AHTS, built by Kleven, was previously contracted by Equinor from March or April 2022 for a firm period of six months plus options.

The scope of work consists of supporting various rig move activities during drilling campaigns.