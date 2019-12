Home Sector Offshore Siem Offshore anchor handler trio awarded work in Australia December 20th, 2019 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Siem Offshore has entered into a contract with an oil and natural gas, exploration and production company in Australia for three anchor handling tug supply vessels.

The vessels will support an upcoming drilling campaign, with commencement scheduled in the first quarter of 2020.

The contract duration for each vessel is one year, with additional options available.