Siem Offshore awarded new contracts

Siem Offshore has announced two new contracts, one for a pair of PSVs in Australia and the other for an AHTS with Equinor in Norway.

PSVs Siem Pilot and Siem Thiima have been awarded long-term contracts run Australia, both commencing in the first quarter of 2022. Siem Pilot‘s contact covers a firm period of 572 days plus options, with Siem Thiima contracted for three years firm with options.

AHTS Siem Opal has been contracted by Equinor Energy in Norway for a firm period of six months plus options, commending in March or April 2022. The scope of work consists of supporting various rig move activities during drilling campaigns.

