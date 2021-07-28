Siem Offshore awarded OSCV contract by Subsea 7

Oslo-listed Siem Offshore has inked a contract with Seaway 7, the renewables business unit of Subsea 7, for the utilisation of one of its offshore subsea construction vessels (OSCV) commencing in Q4 2021.

The vessel will carry out walk-to-work activities in the North Sea for a firm period of 300 days, plus options, supporting the construction of the Seagreen wind farm.



This is the longest firm contract Siem Offshore has signed for its OSCVs since 2018.

“From a holistic market perspective, it is positive to witness longer firm durations securing utilisation over the winter period, which has been a challenge during previous years,” the Norwegian offshore vessel operator said.

Siem Offshore has also recently secured up to 150 days contract with an undisclosed client for OSCV Siem Day to carry out cable laying activities on the Norwegian continental shelf in 2022.