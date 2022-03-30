EuropeOffshore

Siem Offshore awarded OSCV contract in UK

Norwegian offshore vessel operator, Siem Offshore, has entered into a contract with an unnamed client for the utilisation of its offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) Siem Spearfish, in the UK sector. 

The contract will commence in direct continuation of its current commitment, securing continued utilisation well into the second quarter of 2022. 

The scope of work consists of walk-to-work operations for accommodation support during a maintenance campaign. The Oslo-listed firm noted that the financial details reflect the tight availability for capable high-end tonnage.

The 2014-built Siem Spearfish was previously on contract with an undisclosed subsea construction company working on an offshore project in the Gulf of Mexico.

