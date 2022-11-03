AmericasEuropeOffshore

Siem Offshore awarded PSV contract by BP Canada

Norway’s Siem Offshore has won a contract from BP Canada for its large platform supply vessel Siem Symphony.

The contract will start in the second quarter of 2023 and is expected to keep the 5,500 dwt dual-fuel ship utilised for four to six months.

The Siem Symphony was the first ship in the company’s fleet fitted with a battery pack. The 2014-built PSV features a 565 kWh chargeable Corvus Orca Energy unit.

The Oslo-listed Siem Offshore has a fleet of 28 vessels, of which six are PSV. The company logged third-quarter average fleet utilisation of 93%, excluding three vessels in lay-up.

