EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

Siem Offshore CSV awarded GE wind contract

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 1, 2021
0 15 Less than a minute
Siem Offshore

Norway’s Siem Offshore has been awarded a contract by GE Renewable Energy for 2014-built construction support vessel Siem Stingray.

The contract is scheduled to commence in April, and is for a period of six months with further options.

“This marks an important continuation of the strong commitment Siem Offshore has for serving the renewable energy segment, and we are pleased to see that our versatile high end vessels are preferred by a key operator like GE Renewable Energy. Since our entrance into the offshore wind segment, our fleet has contributed with over 200,000 personnel transfers offshore, making the Company a leading actor within this segment,” the company said in a release.

Siem Stingray was previously on a long-term charter with Swire Pacific Offshore.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 1, 2021
0 15 Less than a minute
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button