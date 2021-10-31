EuropeOffshore

Siem Offshore elects two board members as Wallace steps down

Adis Ajdin November 1, 2021
Siem Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore announced that Peter Ditlef Knudsen and Kenneth Ross have been elected as new board members, while its long-serving member, John Wallace, has resigned from his position.

Previously chairman of Fred. Olsen and Fred. Olsen Travel, John Wallace has served on Siem Offshore’s board of directors since 2014. He is also a board member of Secunda Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Siem Offshore.

Meanwhile, the two new board members have been elected for a period until May 2022.

Knudsen is the CEO of NorthCape Capital and NorthCape. He is also the deputy chairman of Uglands Rederi, a board member of American Shipping Company, and a board member of Paretobank. He was previously the chairman of Rem Offshore and a senior vice president in Nordea Bank’s shipping, offshore, and oil services division.

Ross is the COO and head of shipping in the Siem group, holding the overall responsibility for shipowning and operational activity as well as the development of solar renewables investmentsship. He is the CEO of Siem Shipowning and Siem Car Carriers.

