Siem Offshore OSCV secures more renewables work with Equinor

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has won additional work in the renewables sector for the 2013-built offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) Siem Barracuda .

The deal with Norway’s Equinor will see the Cyprus-flagged ship fixed for seven months for operations on Hywind Tampen floating wind farm project.

The Kristiansand-based company with a fleet of 28 ships has not disclosed the value of the deal for the OSCV that recently operated mainly within the offshore wind segment worldwide.

Hywind Tampen is an 88 MW floater project intended to provide electricity for the Snorre and Gullfaks offshore field operations in the Norwegian North Sea. It will be the world’s first floating wind farm to power offshore oil and gas platforms. Power production from the first turbine was delivered in November 2022.