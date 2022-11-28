EuropeOffshore

Siem Offshore scores MPSV contract

Adis Ajdin November 28, 2022
Siem Offshore

Siem Offshore has been awarded a new contract for the 2009-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Siem Dorado.

The Norwegian offshore vessel operator said the ship had been fixed for a firm period of one year with options attached for further extensions.

The contract will commence in direct continuation of the current agreement and operations are expected to be primarily outside the North Sea.

Earlier in November, Siem Offshore bagged a four to six-month contract for the 2014-built platform supply vessel Siem Symphony commencing in Q2 2023, with BP Canada.

