AmericasEuropeOffshoreRenewables

Siem Offshore seals extension for OSCV pair

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 4, 2021
0 52 Less than a minute
Siem Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has secured contract extensions for two offshore subsea construction vessels (OSCVs).

GE Renewable Energy has exercised its remaining options for the 2014-built OSCV Siem Stingray, which will see the vessel further utilised into the first quarter of 2022. The firm six-month contract commenced in April this year.

Moreover, the contract for Siem Spearfish has also been extended with an undisclosed subsea construction company in the Gulf of Mexico. The vessel will continue to perform its current duties under subsea construction work well into the first quarter of 2022, with corresponding new options issued thereafter.

“The extensions are seen as a very positive development on the year-on-year utilisation perspective for our OSCV fleet,” the company said in a release.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 4, 2021
0 52 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button