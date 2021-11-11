Siem Offshore seals MPSV deal

EuropeOffshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has been awarded a new contract with an international client for the 2009-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Siem Dorado.

The contract is for up to 210 days firm, with commencement set for the first quarter of 2022. The deal comes with options and will see the vessel utilised on a subsea work scope for a new offshore wind farm.

The Siem Dorado was booked earlier this year by the Dutch subsea contractor DCN Diving for operations in the North Sea.

Siem Offshore also bagged contract extensions this month for two offshore subsea construction vessels (OSCVs) Siem Stingray and Siem Spearfish.

