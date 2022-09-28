EuropeOffshore

Siem Offshore seals three-year OSCV charter with Subsea 7

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 28, 2022
0 44 Less than a minute
Siem Offshore

Norway’s Siem Offshore has secured a three-year charter contract from Subsea 7 for the 2014-built offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) Siem Stingray.

The contract will commence in direct continuation of its current commitment, securing further firm utilisation, the company said.

The vessel will be deployed on Subsea 7’s projects predominantly within the oil and gas sector undertaking offshore construction and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR).

Financial details have not been disclosed.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 28, 2022
0 44 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button