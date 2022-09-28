Siem Offshore seals three-year OSCV charter with Subsea 7

Norway’s Siem Offshore has secured a three-year charter contract from Subsea 7 for the 2014-built offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) Siem Stingray .

The contract will commence in direct continuation of its current commitment, securing further firm utilisation, the company said.

The vessel will be deployed on Subsea 7’s projects predominantly within the oil and gas sector undertaking offshore construction and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR).

Financial details have not been disclosed.