Siem Offshore seals TotalEnergies extension for PSV pair in Brazil

Norway’s Siem Offshore has been awarded contract extensions by TotalEnergies in Brazil for two of its platform supply vessels.

The 2013-built Siem Atlas and the 2014-built Siem Giant have had their employment firmed up until June 2023.

Total E&P do Brazil booked the ships for two years in September 2020, with two one-year options attached.

Earlier in July, the Norwegian offshore vessel operator landed another deal for its oil spill recovery vessel (OSRV) Siem Maragogi. The ship, with platform supply vessel (PSV) functionalities, has been developed specifically for an eight-year assignment for Petrobras.