Siem Offshore secures AHTS extension in Canada

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 14, 2022
Siem Offshore

Siem Offshore has been awarded a contract extension in Canada for the 2016-built multirole anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Avalon Sea.

The extension covers a firm duration of another six months upon completion of the current contract, ensuring continued operations for the vessel well into Q4 2022, the Oslo-listed Norwegian OSV operator said.

The Canadian-flagged Avalon Sea was contracted around May 2016 to support ExxonMobil’s Hibernia and Hebron production fields for six years. The AHTS is managed by Siem Offshore’s subsidiary Secunda Canada.

