Siem Offshore secures another AHTS extension in Canada

Siem Offshore has been awarded a contract extension in Canada for the 2016-built anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Avalon Sea .

The vessel was awarded a six-month extension earlier in the year, and this latest extension is for a period of 18 months ensuring continued operations through to the second quarter of 2024.

The Canadian-flagged Avalon Sea was originally contracted in 2016 to support ExxonMobil’s Hibernia and Hebron production fields for six years. The AHTS is managed by Siem Offshore’s subsidiary Secunda Canada.