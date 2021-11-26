EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Siem Offshore secures more work for MPSV

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 26, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Siem Offshore has been awarded another contract for the 2009-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Siem Dorado.

The Norwegian offshore vessel operator earlier this month fixed the MPSV to an undisclosed client for up to 210 days subsea work scope on a new offshore wind farm. The contract will commence in the first quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, the new contract announced on Friday has already commenced and will keep the vessel utilised into the first quarter of 2022. This deal also covers the subsea development phase for a new offshore wind farm.

