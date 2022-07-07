AmericasEuropeOffshore

Siem Offshore secures new vessel contract in Brazil

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 8, 2022
Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore through its Brasilian subsidiary has signed a new contract for the oil spill recovery vessel (OSRV) Siem Maragogi.

The new contract for the 2015-built vessel will last for three years, with commencement set for the fourth quarter of 2022 and in direct continuation of the current contract.

The Oslo-listed Siem Offshore has two OSRVs stationed in Brazil. The second unit is the 2016-built Siem Marataizes.

Both ships, with platform supply vessel (PSV) functionalities, have been developed specifically for an eight-year assignment for Petrobras.

