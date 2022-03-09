AmericasEuropeOffshore

Siem Offshore secures new well intervention vessel deals with Helix

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 9, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Siem Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has struck a new deal with Houston-based offshore energy services company Helix Energy Solutions for the 2016-built well intervention vessel duo Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2.

The agreements will replace the existing contracts and the new firm period will be three years for Siem Helix 1 and five years for Siem Helix 2 with subsequent options attached for both vessels.

The contracts will commence in the first quarter of 2022, in direct continuation of present charters. “The extension reconfirms that the company plays an important role in the well intervention segment, and we are very pleased to see a key client such as Helix Energy Solutions extend our professional relationship,” Siem Offshore said, adding that its total contract backlog now stands at $440m.

Last month, Helix won a field decommissioning contract from Trident Energy do Brasil (Trident Energy). The project is expected to commence in late 2022 for a firm period of 12 months with multiple options to extend. The company said it would utilise either Siem Helix 1 or Siem Helix 2 for the project.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 9, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button