Siem Offshore secures new well intervention vessel deals with Helix

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has struck a new deal with Houston-based offshore energy services company Helix Energy Solutions for the 2016-built well intervention vessel duo Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2.

The agreements will replace the existing contracts and the new firm period will be three years for Siem Helix 1 and five years for Siem Helix 2 with subsequent options attached for both vessels.

The contracts will commence in the first quarter of 2022, in direct continuation of present charters. “The extension reconfirms that the company plays an important role in the well intervention segment, and we are very pleased to see a key client such as Helix Energy Solutions extend our professional relationship,” Siem Offshore said, adding that its total contract backlog now stands at $440m.

Last month, Helix won a field decommissioning contract from Trident Energy do Brasil (Trident Energy). The project is expected to commence in late 2022 for a firm period of 12 months with multiple options to extend. The company said it would utilise either Siem Helix 1 or Siem Helix 2 for the project.