Siem Offshore wins AHTS contract for offshore wind project in Taiwan

Adis AjdinMarch 31, 2022
Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has signed a new contract for the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Siem Sapphire for operations in Taiwan.

Delivery of the 2010-built vessel has already taken place and secures firm utilisation well into the third quarter of 2022 with further options attached. The scope of work consists of walk-to-work operations for accommodation support in relation to the commissioning of an offshore wind farm.

“This contract reiterates the strong demand from the offshore wind market, and serves as an example of the multipurpose capacities of our overall fleet,” Siem Offshore said in an Oslo Exchange filing.

The Siem Sapphire will be the second vessel operating in Taiwan, along with the offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) Siem Barracuda, having already been active in the region since early 2021.

