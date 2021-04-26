EuropeOffshore

Siem Offshore wins MPSV contract with DCN Diving

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 26, 2021
0 14 Less than a minute
Siem Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has been awarded its first contract with Dutch subsea contractor DCN Diving for the 2009-built multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Siem Dorado.

The contract is for 40 days firm plus options, in addition to mobilisation and demobilisation fees. It will see the diesel electric driven vessel operate in the North Sea.

The 93.6 m long MPSV has commenced its mobilisation from Norway.

Last week, Siem Offshore also announced a contract, with an undisclosed subsea construction company, for the utilisation of its 2014-built vessel Siem Spearfish on an offshore project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 26, 2021
0 14 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button