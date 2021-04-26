Siem Offshore wins MPSV contract with DCN Diving

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has been awarded its first contract with Dutch subsea contractor DCN Diving for the 2009-built multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Siem Dorado.

The contract is for 40 days firm plus options, in addition to mobilisation and demobilisation fees. It will see the diesel electric driven vessel operate in the North Sea.

The 93.6 m long MPSV has commenced its mobilisation from Norway.

Last week, Siem Offshore also announced a contract, with an undisclosed subsea construction company, for the utilisation of its 2014-built vessel Siem Spearfish on an offshore project in the Gulf of Mexico.