Siemens Energy and Dragados consortium lands $4.3bn German converter station deal

Siemens Energy and Spanish consortium partner Dragados Offshore have won a contract worth more than €4bn ($4.3bn) from German transmission system operator Amprion to build two converter stations for offshore grid connection systems in the German North Sea.

The partners are to build two converters each at sea and on land in the new performance class of 2 GW. Named LanWin1 and LanWin3, the systems are expected to transmit power as early as 2029 and 2030, respectively, meeting the needs of about 4m people.

Siemens Energy said the contract, which includes a 10-year maintenance agreement, is the largest offshore grid connection order it has received to date. The German firm will manufacture all major high-voltage equipment for the two connection systems, including converter technology, transformers, and switchgear, while Dragados will be responsible for the construction and offshore installation of the associated platforms. Construction will take place at the company’s shipyard in Cadiz, Spain.

Last summer, Amprion also commissioned the Spanish-German consortium to build the converters for DolWin4 and BorWin4 grid connection projects.